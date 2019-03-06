Lifestyle, Odd News, Trending

Lion Kills Owner in Czech
Mr Prasek with the nine the big cat, which he bought in 2016

Mr Prasek with the nine the big cat, which he bought in 2016

A man who kept a lion cage at his home in the Czech Republic is dead – mauled by the animal that had lived on his property for three years.

One Michal Prasek owned the nine-year-old big cat and another lioness for breeding, reportedly drawing concern from local residents. Mr Prasek’s father found his body in the lion’s cage and told local media it had been locked from the inside.

The Man kept animals including a lion and a lioness in his family home, the animal was said to have brought a concern to the neighbours but the man had refused.

After assessing the situation with experts from a nearby zoo, they shot dead the nine-year-old lion that killed the man, as well as a lioness.

Mr Prasek, the 33-year-old owner of the animals, had spent years keeping authorities from confiscating the animals.

Tags

czech man killed by lionCzech Republiclions

You may also like

Church For Sale, Guys Get In Here-Could This Be Real? (Photo)

Man dies after celebrating Buhari’s victory

Inability to pay lawyers interrupts Evans’ trial

Doyin Okupe reveals how his friend of 20 years just betrayed him

Shocking!!! Army foils Plan to bomb election venues

‘She can’t handle me’ – Sean Tizzle Speaks about dating DJ cuppy

You are not the boss of all bosses – Keyamo throws jabs at Obasanjo

Just like Amosun, Okorocha, Amaechi declares support for non- APC candidate

“No Penalty Rebounds, Coach Will Receive Red Cards”- IFAB New Rules Of Football.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *