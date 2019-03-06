Lion Kills Owner in Czech

A man who kept a lion cage at his home in the Czech Republic is dead – mauled by the animal that had lived on his property for three years.

One Michal Prasek owned the nine-year-old big cat and another lioness for breeding, reportedly drawing concern from local residents. Mr Prasek’s father found his body in the lion’s cage and told local media it had been locked from the inside.

After assessing the situation with experts from a nearby zoo, they shot dead the nine-year-old lion that killed the man, as well as a lioness.

Mr Prasek, the 33-year-old owner of the animals, had spent years keeping authorities from confiscating the animals.