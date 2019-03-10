Politics, Trending

“Live within your means” Buhari should first start by practising what he preaches

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has also joined many Nigerians to reject the “live within your means” statement by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the senator and businessman, Buhari who is the chief campaigner of live within your means hasn’t lived by example but has blatantly flouted his own preachings.

The lawmaker made references to glaring examples of the president, living above his means. He noted that the president claimed to be poor yet took a loan to purchase his presidential nomination form,  his kids attend schools abroad and his own personal healthcare is tended to abroad.

His words: The promoter of the message claimed to be so poor he had to take a loan for his nomination form. Yet his kids schooled abroad and his own personal healthcare needs are met abroad. He should first practice what he preaches, before asking us to practice it.

