‘Live within your means’ Nigerians drag politicians and the entire ruling class over hot coal

With many Nigerians living below the world poverty line, it is understandable why a simple statement by President Muhammadu Buhari advising Nigerians to live within their means could stir serious agitations.

Recently, the president in one of his addresses said “everyone desires to live a conformable life, but nothing is more comfortable than living within your means.”

This statement, though only a statement and not a policy, has stirred a hot debate among Nigerians on Twitter, as supporters and critics try to explain why the statement is good or totally unacceptable.

Those who are for ‘live within your means’

Those against it

