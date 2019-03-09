‘Live within your means’ Nigerians drag politicians and the entire ruling class over hot coal

With many Nigerians living below the world poverty line, it is understandable why a simple statement by President Muhammadu Buhari advising Nigerians to live within their means could stir serious agitations.

Recently, the president in one of his addresses said “everyone desires to live a conformable life, but nothing is more comfortable than living within your means.”

This statement, though only a statement and not a policy, has stirred a hot debate among Nigerians on Twitter, as supporters and critics try to explain why the statement is good or totally unacceptable.

Those who are for ‘live within your means’

Looks as if we are in a comprehension crisis as to what “live within your means” means. It does not mean an embrace of poverty. It just says don’t spend more than your present income. Even a billionaire like Warren Buffet lives within his means.https://t.co/VUMWcedZAY pic.twitter.com/lsLCTvhO1t — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) March 7, 2019

Guys, DO NOT live within your means. You see that house you can't afford? Take a loan and buy it.

That expensive car above your earnings? Fuck it, buy it.

Spend N20m you don't have on a wedding.

Borrow and fly first class. It's poverty mentality to live within your means. — Emecheta's Buchi (@buchionyegbule) March 7, 2019

If MMM comes back to Nigeria today they will still clean out because a large enough number of people can't resist money they didn't earn. They're the ones who are triggered by the saying, 'live within your means.' Good afternoon. — David Atta (@the_davidatta) March 8, 2019

Those against it

So, we've been asked to live within our means! Reality: Most Nigerians are forced to live BENEATH their means – their means have been eaten by others! Point: Some messages aren't sweet coming from certain mouths. If you're denying others their livelihood, please, don't preach! — Remi Sonaiya (@oluremisonaiya) March 8, 2019

The fundamental problem with the “live-within-your-means” narrative is that it runs counter to the operating principles of the free market economy to which we aspire. “Greed is good” because it is precisely the engine that propels economic growth and development.

1/ https://t.co/ln1fMiP2pl — Dr Aloy Chife (@ChifeDr) March 8, 2019

This live within your means rhetoric is misguided and condescending. When exactly were Nigerians living opulent, extravagant lives that they suddenly need to tone down? — Haajara (@haajara) March 7, 2019

Take risks, and dare for more. Never live within any means that can be redeemed by a fair policy. There are people elected to provide you with opportunities to expand your means, and unless they stop jumping from Benz to BMW, first class to first class, demand better governance. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 7, 2019

Live within your means

Live within your means But Yusuf Buhari crashed a power bike worth 55mil If your leaders are deceiving you, don't deceive yourself — Abdul Basit (@AA_Basitt) March 7, 2019

Live within your means should be preached to Politicians whose only business is politics; who were next to nobodies before 1999 but today have become institutionalized Ajẹ́lẹ̀s that pride themselves to be richer than states and have bullion vans make home delivery to them. pic.twitter.com/q2JM7pMM0O — 🇳🇬Your Destiny Helper🇳🇬 (@AyanfeOfGod) March 9, 2019

Look at the Northerners leading the charge of "embrace poverty, live within your means". Well educated, well to do and part of the Northern elite. You think it is by mistake? No! They know an educated & prosperous Northern Nigeria will mean the end of their (feudal) power. — afrispheric (@afrispheric) March 7, 2019

This "living within your means" narrative needs to die or be told to only the concerned parties. Don't come and tell people you've forced below the poverty line to live within their means. That's adding salt to the wound you caused. — Sensei-tional (@GirlishLava) March 9, 2019

Them: Live within your means! Still them: pic.twitter.com/rqylSzJCax — Uchenna (@Demoore90210) March 7, 2019

Live within your means, but your state is waiting for oil and tax money at the end of the month. Money it did not generate. — Cruce † (@ememesi) March 8, 2019

In order to live within your means you have to first get the means — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) March 8, 2019