The Kwara State government on Friday sacked Mr. Abdulraham Sanu, a civil servant in the state for involving in politics openly.

Kwara State government cited the post of Mr. Abdulraham on a platform as the reason for his sack.

Information sources are still gathering a report on the allegations by the opposition party in Kwara State that the sack was a political vendetta and it happened to more workers than Mr. Abdulraham.