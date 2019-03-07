Sports, Trending

Manchester United Make History As They stunningly eliminated PSG From Champions League

Image result for champions league

Manchester United qualified for the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Champions League by overturning a two-goal deficit against French Champions, Paris Saint Germaine. They have now become the first team to ever overturn a two-goal first-leg home loss to advance in the knockout stages.

After losing the first leg at Old Trafford by two goals to nil, the Red Devils began the second leg in impressive fashion as they went on to open the scoring after just two minutes of play. PSG pulled level before the Red Devils added to further goals to make the scoreline 3-1.

The aggregate score became 3-3 and they progress on away goals.

You may also like

”Who Is Your Bro” – Adekunle Gold Fires At Simi

Before I finally return to Daura, here’s what i’ll do – Buhari

Move over #endsars, Nigerians roast Segalinks for supporting Atiku’s Gofundme account

Sean Tizzle, Burna Boy and Wizkid fans clash

Meet the man who invented the ‘O to ge’ movement that swept away Saraki’s dynasty

Nigerians reveal reasons why they voted for President Buhari [See pictures]

Just in: Election tribunal rejects Atiku’s petition

#CAPTUREMOREBEAUTY: THE FANTASTIC JOURNEY IN UNVEILING THE NEWEST SMARTPHONE SENSATION.

“I will return to Daura after this second term” – Buhari promise Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *