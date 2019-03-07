Manchester United Make History As They stunningly eliminated PSG From Champions League

Manchester United qualified for the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Champions League by overturning a two-goal deficit against French Champions, Paris Saint Germaine. They have now become the first team to ever overturn a two-goal first-leg home loss to advance in the knockout stages.

After losing the first leg at Old Trafford by two goals to nil, the Red Devils began the second leg in impressive fashion as they went on to open the scoring after just two minutes of play. PSG pulled level before the Red Devils added to further goals to make the scoreline 3-1.

The aggregate score became 3-3 and they progress on away goals.