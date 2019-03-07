Meet Tukur Aliyu; man who is trekking for President Buhari

Aliyu Tukur, a 25-year-old native of Argungu Local Government, Kebbi State, has started trekking from the Birnin-Kebbi to Abuja, a journey of about 11 hours by car to celebrate the re-election of president Muhammad Buhari during the polls.

Aliyu promised to trek to Abuja whether his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won or lost the presidential election. He said that he was trekking because of President Buhari.

Aliyu who had on him a small bag, one bowl of garri, sugar, beans cake and a total sum of N1,500 for the journey, wished that he will see President Buhari on his arrival in Abuja to congratulate him.