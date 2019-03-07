Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Meet Tukur Aliyu; man who is trekking for President Buhari

Aliyu Tukur, a 25-year-old native of Argungu Local Government, Kebbi State, has started trekking from the Birnin-Kebbi to Abuja, a journey of about 11 hours by car to celebrate the re-election of president Muhammad Buhari during the polls.

Aliyu promised to trek to Abuja whether his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won or lost the presidential election. He said that he was trekking because of President Buhari.

Aliyu who had on him a small bag, one bowl of garri, sugar, beans cake and a total sum of N1,500 for the journey, wished that he will see President Buhari on his arrival in Abuja to congratulate him.

 

You may also like

Wealth is not sign of corruption – Ben Bruce

The Difference Between Being Liked And Being Valued – Former BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C.

FIRSTBANK MARCHES ON, BRINGS THE WORLD TO A STANDSTILL

#CAPTUREMOREBEAUTY: CAMON 11 BRINGS SEYCHELLES AND DUBAI TO LIFE

“He Did It For Pure Love And He Would See Purest Love In Return” – Presidency

”Who Is Your Bro” – Adekunle Gold Fires At Simi

Manchester United Make History As They stunningly eliminated PSG From Champions League

Before I finally return to Daura, here’s what i’ll do – Buhari

Breaking!!! Atiku Son In-Law’s lawyer released

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *