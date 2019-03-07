Local News, Politics, Trending

Members of Atiku campaign group decamp to APC

As preparation and campaigns for the forthcoming state0wide elections, the Peoples Democratic Party in Yobe State has suffered a huge loss as the leader of the Atiku Youth Group in the state defected to the All Progressives Congress on Thursday.

Hon. Abubakar Saleh Dudu, the coordinator of the Youth and Support Groups for Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, led 35 other support groups to the APC, where they were received by Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the governorship candidate of APC in the state.

Hon. Abubakar urged members of the groups and supporters around the state to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for APC. He also cited the integrity and record of Prof. Zulum as lecturer and rector as one of the reasons for the defection.

