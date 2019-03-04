Sports

Messi Voted Greatest Sportsman Ever

Lionel Messi has been voted the greatest footballer of all time, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Maradona.

In a four way poll, 26,104 people voted for their GOAT on Twitter, with five-time Balon d’Or winner Messi coming out on top with 44% of the vote.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a close second, receiving 36% of the vote while Pele and Diego Maradona came in third and fourth with 15% and 5% of the vote, respectively.

Despite the above results the debate as to whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the true G.O.A.T will never be resolved among fans.

