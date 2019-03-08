Entertainment, Lifestyle, Trending

Michael Jackson’s Statue Has Been Taken Down From Britain’s National Football Museum Amidst Allegations of Sexual Abuse

Micheal Jackson Statue

Micheal Jackson Statue

Britain’s National Football Museum has removed Micheal Jackson Statue from its museum

in the wake of fresh allegations of sexual abuse that continue to surround the pop superstar’s legacy. Its removal comes as sexual abuse allegations against the singer are detailed in a new documentary film.

The statue was commissioned by Fulham’s then chairman Mohammed Al Fayed following Jackson’s death in June 2009.

The bombshell documentary, which was released in two parts on HBO earlier this week, details the allegations of Wade Robson and James Safechuck that the late King of Pop sexually abused each of them for years when they were children at his sprawling Neverland Ranch in California.

The documentary has set social media ablaze with deeply passionate reactions on both sides of a deep divide.

An NFM spokesperson said: “Plans have been under way for a number of months to remove the Michael Jackson statue from display as part of our ongoing plans to better represent the stories we want to tell about football.

“As a result of this, the statue has now been removed”.

 

Tags

Britain’s National Football MuseumLeaving NeverlandMicheal Jackson

