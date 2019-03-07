Entertainment

Mompha pens sweet birthday message for daughter as she turns a year older (photo)

Nigerian businessman, Mompha, is today celebrating his daughter, Fatima, who turned a year older.

The proud father posted a photo of his little one rocking a Fendi dress and sandals paired with a Louis Vuitton purse, while stylishly posing in her dad’s car.

Mompha penned a sweet birthday message alongside the photo writing;

‘May you continue a path to a long and carefree happiness. I wish for nothing but to see a smile on your lovely face every single second, If the world should be mean and cruel to you, Always remember that you have me as your Guardian to protect you!!! Happy Birthday My Little Princess ?? Fatima is 1year Old today ??? Enjoy ur Day my Angel.’

You may also like

Yul Edochie celebrates his father Pete Edochie as he turns 72

Daddy Freeze shares receipts of Hushpuppis new cars

Nollywood actor Tony Anyasodor is dead!

COCA-COLA REFRESHES FOOTBALL WITH EPL PARTNERSHIP

Ini Edo totally nailed it with this closing remark

Iyabo Ojo Fires Back At Mercy Aigbe For Saying She Is Short

”Forget The Pictures, All Is Packaging” – Popular Nollywood Actress, Cries Out

Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Shares Why She Dumped PDP For APC

Actresses Now Steal Pants On Movie Location For Evil Money And Fame – Nollywood Actor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *