“More toilet to your elbow” Nigerians troll Desmond Elliot over winning reelection

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Lagos state House of Assembly election for Surulere 1, constituency.

Meanwhile the actor had whipped up a storm in the buildup of the election, after reports emerged that he commissioned a toilet in his constituency.

The actor’s win has therefore started another batch of bashing from Nigerians, who are determined to see him pay for the insult of commissioning a toilet and allowing it, make it to the news.

See reactions

 

