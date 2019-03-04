News, Trending

Mother of Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu, kidnapped in Aba , N50m Ransom Demanded

Samuel Kalu’s mum has been abducted in Aba by kidnappers who are demanding for N50m ransom.

According to The Guardian, Mrs. Kalu was driving with some of her children along the Okpulu Umuobo area of the city last week when the unidentified gunmen blocked her vehicle, ordered the children out of the car and took the player’s mother away.

A source close to the family said the kidnappers initially demanded a N50 million ransom, but later upped the prize, as they believe they would get more from the Girondins Bordeaux star.

The Guardian reports that the family had been in negotiation with the kidnappers since last week.

Samuel Kalu

