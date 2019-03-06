Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Move over #endsars, Nigerians roast Segalinks for supporting Atiku’s Gofundme account

Segun Awosanya, popular social media influencer has come under severe fire after he shared a link supporting Atiku Abubakar’s GoFundMe account.

The human right activist popularly referred to as Segalinks, who spearheaded the #endsars movement and received several accolades when the brutal squad was disbanded have now been bashed by some of the those people.

Segalinks has been called many terrible names with ‘fraud’ topping the list – for sharing a link to a Gofundme account created to help the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP raise $100,000 legal fees for court battle to retrieve’stolen mandate’.

However, there are some people who have refrained from bashing him and have also come to his defense.

See reactions

 

 

Those who sprang to his defense

 

