Move over #endsars, Nigerians roast Segalinks for supporting Atiku’s Gofundme account

Segun Awosanya, popular social media influencer has come under severe fire after he shared a link supporting Atiku Abubakar’s GoFundMe account.

The human right activist popularly referred to as Segalinks, who spearheaded the #endsars movement and received several accolades when the brutal squad was disbanded have now been bashed by some of the those people.

Segalinks has been called many terrible names with ‘fraud’ topping the list – for sharing a link to a Gofundme account created to help the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP raise $100,000 legal fees for court battle to retrieve’stolen mandate’.

However, there are some people who have refrained from bashing him and have also come to his defense.

See reactions

Deji and Sega are members of PDP, They might not be card carrying members, but they are staunch supporters. Trying so hard to label them activists is fraudulent. Don't do it. — Oyèyẹmí Bámidélé (@Chrisbamidele) March 6, 2019

€125M in the hands of Atiku's son in-law frozen by the EFCC. $4M in the hands of Atiku's lawyer frozen by EFCC. Intels, Faro, AUN, APTI are still raking in millions daily. Yet it is the N1 of poor Nigerians which is needed to pursue a court case. Sega, oni Sega😂 — Demola Aliyu Adeniran (@Demurleigh) March 6, 2019

In every @atiku's situation it will always be a source of income for one or two PDP members. Sega an Co are in charge of this GoFundMe Fraud. pic.twitter.com/6g0WRncNaE — Michael Akanji (@mickiebrownkie) March 6, 2019

We have caught a thief trying to defraud the innocent public via GoFundMe ..SEGA is a THIEF! OLE!! ONYE OSHI!!! EFCC 📢📣📢 Everybody want to make money through Atiku predicament…Chai! Atiku is really an orphan! pic.twitter.com/k2RxtVrcVw — RASOLAM 🇳🇬❄ (@Rasollam) March 6, 2019

Those who sprang to his defense

I do not believe that @segalink intended to derive any personal financial benefit from supporting a GoFundMe account that he said he didn’t even create. It appears that he was mistaken that it was an official GoFundMe account. We all make mistakes. It doesn’t make us fraudsters. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 6, 2019

So Segalink is a fraud because he shared a GoFundme link created by a "Support Group for Atiku" I am not even sure he belongs to? Despite providing clarity on what the crowdfunding represents, you sons and daughters of perdition went ahead to trend Sega is fraud? lewl. Ingrates — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) March 6, 2019

My attention has been drawn to attempts by some disgruntled Ball Boys to blackmail our own Legend – @segalink I want to restate that Sega is the De Gea of our Democracy He always SAVES us from Oppression and Tyranny And his Clean sheet(Integrity) is unmatched #ProudOfSega — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) March 6, 2019

The people criticizing @segalink for championing the cause of recovering the mandade failed to question Tinubu for bring loads of money in bullion vans on the eve of election questioned.. Buhari is your problem not SEGA — Eniola Daniel (@BachelorEniola) March 6, 2019