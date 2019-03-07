MUST SEE THIS: World’s Top 20 Wealthiest Politicians

Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan.
Net worth: $23B
Country: UAE
Position: President
Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan is the president of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Union Defence Force. After he succeeded his father as the Emir of Abu Dhabi, he automatically became president the very next day.
Khalifa made his money from an investment group, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which has a lot of holdings throughout the world. Overall, the al Nahyan family as a collective has about $150 billion. Recently, the Burj Dubai (aka: the world’s tallest structure) was renamed after Khalifa. It is now called Burj Khalifa. As if this weren’t enough, Khalifa also commissioned a huge luxury yacht. Most estimate it will cost between $400 and $600 million, making it the largest in the world.
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Net worth: $550M
Country: South Africa
Position: President
Cyril Ramaphosa is not only the most powerful man in South Africa (he’s currently the region’s fifth President), but he’s also the richest. Renowned for building up South African’s trade union, he honed his skills as a politician through both activism and business practices. He was, quite famously, the man that Nelson Mandela supported to be South Africa’s President.
Ramaphosa has several highly lucrative business ventures, but chief among them is Shanduka Group. The mighty conglomerate has vast dividends in telecom, energy, and banking throughout South Africa. Oh, and if you’ve ever eaten at a McDonald’s in South Africa, then Ramaphosa is probably the person to thank. He bought a massive, 20-year franchise to ‘Mickey D’s’ back in 2011, a move which popularized the chain in the region for good.
Michael Bloomberg
Net worth: $47.5B
Country: U.S.
Position: Former U.S. Presidential Candidate
Michael Bloomberg was born in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood. Known mostly as a former mayor of New York City, you might be surprised to learn that he wasn’t raised in NYC (though today his businesses are mostly based there). Bloomberg made a run for U.S. president on the Independent Party’s ticket. A run he may yet again make in the upcoming 2020 election. Bloomberg is the eighth richest person in America. He made most of his money from his company, Innovative Market Systems, which provides information to stockbrokers.
Bloomberg’s political affiliations have switched several times. He was a registered Democrat before becoming a Republican, but then he left the Republican Party to joining the Independents. But the rumor is that he’ll rejoin the Democratic Party if and when he runs in 2020.
Ibrahim Babangida
Net worth: $50B
Country: Nigeria
Position: Former President
Nigeria’s former President Ibrahim Babangida was a military man credited with leading the coup against his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. He then streamlined Nigeria’s wealth (and his own) through oil, economic reform and international partnerships. Babangida himself owns some of the continent’s most expensive real estate. His rise through Nigeria’s army, culminating in his reign as the Chief of Army, is a highlight of his military career.
Babangida’s wealth is second to none in his home country of Nigeria. Though considered by some to be a controversial leader, it’s tough to argue with his business tactics given his massive wealth. Babangida personally owns over half of the London-based Fruitex International Limited corporation. He also owns nearly a quarter of Nigeria’s second-largest telecom company, Globacam.
Abdullah Badawi
Net worth: $20M
Country: Malaysia
Position: Former Prime Minister
One of Malaysia’s richest men is also one of its most powerful. Abdullah Badawi served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2003 until 2009, and continued to serve in Parliament until 2013. His family lineage is steeped in power and religious leadership. He entered politics quickly after receiving his BA in Islamic Studies from the University of Malaysia.
Though his tenure was not without its share of controversies, the country flourished economically under Badawi’s leadership. He won by large margins in his early elections. His popularity eroded in subsequent years, and he was nearly faced with a no-confidence vote by 2008. In addition to politics, Badawi is a celebrated poet. His work has been published in more than 80 languages.
Vladimir Putin
Net worth: $20B
Country: Russia
Position: President
Russian president Vladimir Putin was the ruler of Russia from 2000 to 2008, and he reassumed office in 2012. Born in Leningrad during the Soviet years, Putin studied law before taking up a political office. Though he has helped the Russian economy grow, Putin faces fierce criticism and accusations of being a ruthless dictator.
Russia rates low on the transparency index, and its democracy has taken a similar nosedive. Putin tends to assassinate his outspoken critics, making his inner circle (and workings) a very mysterious and dark affair. Even when he wasn’t the acting president, Putin reportedly pulled many strings in former president Dimitry Medvedev’s administration. Putin is among the world’s most controversial leaders.
Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun
Net worth: $30B
Country: Thailand
Position: King
Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is the king of Thailand. He inherited the throne and fortune from his father, Bhumibol Adulyadej (his mother is an actual queen: Queen Sikrit). His father passed away in October of 2016, and a distraught Maha needed more time to mourn before taking up his crown.
He ascended to the throne on December 1, 2016. As customary, his father was cremated ten months later. When Maha’s coronation takes place in 2019 he will become the Chakri dynasty’s tenth monarch. He is also one of the oldest princes to assume the throne, becoming king at age 64. In addition to being a king, he is also an ordained monk. Maha’s ordaining took place at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.
Michael Ashcroft
Net worth: $1.7B
Country: Britain
Position: Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party
Michael Ashcroft made millions before politics when he founded Michael A. Ashcroft Associates. The firm opened in 1972, and Ashcroft is still among the top 100 richest people in the UK. He’d been on the Conservative bench since 2000, though he recently retired from politics in 2015.
Ashcroft is still active in promoting Conservative Party policies. He served as a treasurer to the party before he sat on the bench in the House of Lords. Ashcroft is also a prominent philanthropist. He is a major supporter of anti-crime efforts, and he founded Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers is an anonymous hotline that allows people to report crimes. The institution nets an income of nearly five million pounds per year.
Meg Whitman
Net worth: $2.2B
Country: U.S.
Position: Former California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate
Meg Whitman was born in Cold Spring Harbor, New York. While her shot at California’s gubernatorial race didn’t work out (running as a Republican there rarely does), Whitman remains involved in politics. She received her education from Harvard and Princeton. But she made her fortune as an executive in the Walt Disney Company – and as one of the heads of Hewlett-Packard.
In 2008, she was considered a front-runner as the first female candidate for U.S. president. In the end, she decided not to run. Whitman is a well-known conservative, though her views have changed over time. She is now more liberal socially. Whitman was recently awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Carnegie Mellon University. She currently ranks in as California’s fifth-wealthiest woman. If she ever decides to run for office again, this will undoubtedly give her quite an edge.
Donald Trump
Net worth: $500M
Country: U.S.
Position: President
Though it’s far short of the “many billions” he’s often claimed, Donald Trump’s net worth of roughly $500 million is still nothing to sneeze at. Prior to winning the electoral college in America, he was a reality TV show host. But for the most part he owes his fortune to an inheritance of his father’s real estate company. Trump’s many business efforts (his own brand of steaks, casinos and a university, for example) often landed him close to bankruptcy.
All the money in the world can’t seem to buy Donald Trump out of his legal woes. After being elected president, six of Trump’s associates were charged with a myriad of white-collar crimes by special prosecutor, Robert Mueller. Rumors of a financial deal with Russian president Vladimir Putin for a Trump Tower in Moscow may eventually put “the Don” in federal prison.
OTHERS ARE:
Mohammad bin Salman AL SAUD-
Net worth: $17B
Country: Saudi Arabia
Position: Crown Prince
NAGUIB SAWIRIS
Net worth: $3B
Country: Egypt
Position: Leader of the Free Egyptians Party
Enrique Peña Nieto
Net worth: $20M
Country: Mexico
Position: Former President
SONIA GANDHI
Net worth: $2B
Country: India
Position: Former Chief of the Indian Congress Party
TARO ASO
Net worth: $13.7M
Country: Japan
Position: Finance Minister
ROSS PEROT
Net worth: $4.1B
Country: U.S.
Position: Reform Party PresidenT
OLUSEGUN OBASANJO
Net worth: $32B
Country: Nigeria
Position: Former President
MUKHTAR ABLYAZOV
Net worth: $150M
Country: Kazakhstan
Position: Former Energy Minister
MOHAMED MANSOUR
Net worth: $4.1B
Country: Egypt
Position: Former Minister of Transport
ZAC GOLDSMITH
Net worth: $300M
Country: U.K.
Position: Member of Parliament
SOURCE: iNVESTING.COM