Defeated Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has attributed the low voter’s turnout recorded in the gubernatorial and house of assembly polls across states to his defeat in the February 23, 2019, polls.

Atiku said this after casting his vote, he said; “There is low voter turn out and I believe it’s because of the last election which was marred by a lot of irregularities.”

Atiku also urged his supporters to conduct themselves in a lawful manner.