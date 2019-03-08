Politics, Trending

My husband will do his best – Aisha Buhari assures

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has assured Nigerians that her husband will continue to strive to make the country a better one.

Mrs Buhari said this in Daura, Katsina state during a dinner put in place to celebrate Buhari’s reelection victory, in the just concluded February 23rd, presidential election.

The dinner which held at the Daura Stadium, was attended by women and youth supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

In a statement via her media aide, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs Buhari also advised that only card carrying members of the party, be given appointment under the APC led administration, especially as the constitution of the party specifically states so.

“I wish to thank the women and youth of this country for the number of votes they gave President Buhari in the 2019 election and to assure that he will continue to do his best to make Nigeria a better country,” she said.

 

