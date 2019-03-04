“My Son-in-law has been detained because of me” – Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during February 23, 2019, Presidential election has spoken on the recent arrest of his son-in-law and lawyer.

Atiku alleged that the arrest of his relative and worker is a form of persecution for those that supported him during the last election. He said;

My son in law and lawyer have been detained, one for 3 weeks and the other recently. They are paying the price for supporting me. I urge those now persecuting them to remember that a government’s mandate is to pursue peace and justice for all, and not just those who support them.

Atiku has challenged the outcome of the presidential election and he assured his supporters that he will seek democratic redress.