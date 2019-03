Talented Nigerian Singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, who is officially known as Wizkid has released a new single title ”Jah Bless Me”. The Superstar announced the launch of the single via his Instagram page in what would be his first appearance on the social media scene yesterday.

The song which addresses happenings in the Country has started enjoying airplay.

The 4 minutes track was produced by Ghanaian record producer, KillBeatz.