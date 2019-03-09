Ngozi Iweala recognised as one of eight women fighting corruption

A former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has expressed her excitement over recognition as one of the eighth females fighting corruption.
The recognition was made by world anti – corruption fighting body, Transparency International.
The former finance minister, while sharing the news on her Twitter handle, said she was proud and grateful for being recognized as one of the 8 women.
Her words: Transparency International has today recognized eight female anti corruption fighters who inspire them! Thanks TI for this wonderful recognition. Proud and grateful to be one of the eight!
— Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) March 8, 2019