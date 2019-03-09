Nigeria Army: Investigations have begun on the viral video of army officers invadind home of Rivers Commissioner

The Nigerian army has reacted to a viral video of some its personnel invading the home of the Rivers state commissioner of education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.

The army in a statement on Friday, reiterated its stance to be neutral and apolitical in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

It stated further that an investigation has already been launched to determine the true situation of the CCTV footage, showing the alleged invasion of Dr. Gogo-Jaja’s home.

See full statement below

The NA has observed some CCTV footages in circulation on social media and other online platforms, allegedly showing soldiers of the NA, other security agents invading the residence of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.

The NA, for the umpteenth tine, reiterate its position in the entire conduct of 2019General elections as severally and consistently espoused and directed by COAS which is – “NA is apolitical,neutral, impartial and will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise”.

The NA has started conducting a comprehensive forensic investigation of the footages to authenticate the validity or otherwise of the claims to guide its further actions.