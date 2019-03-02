Entertainment

Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji and boyfriend Emmanuel Acho split

Actress Yvonne Orji and her Nigerian American beau, Emmanuel Acho have ended their relationship

According to the Nigerian-American actress, she is okay despite having ended her relationship.

Speaking on ‘Jesus and Jollof podcast’ with her friend and author Luvvie Ajayi, Yvonne said ‘Oh Nooooo!’ Guys, hey. You see me? I’m happy. I’m actually so happy. Luvvie I remember, Luvvie called me and was like, ‘It’s okay, you can be mad!’ ‘I was like, no I’m OK.’I was like, ‘no it really is alright and I’m about to go furniture shopping.’ I came back and I was like, ‘I got a couch.”

“I just have to say, the reason I am so good and so happy is because I know how God works,” she said. “I have seen God’s MO so many times, that like in the way that you can be like, ‘Aw man, I thought this was it! I thought this was the one!’ God be like, ‘Oh that’s what you thought? I got the goods for you.’ It happened in my career when someone offered me a show and I was like, ‘This is it!’ and then the show went to nowhere. I got borderline depressed. Cut to ‘Insecure.’ Cut to my life has changed.”

