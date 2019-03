A Nigerian lady is currently trending following a video she shared dragging Davido’s woman Chef Chi.

According to the young lady, Chioma is not assured as long as she is not married to the singer despite the many ways Davido may have communicated he is deeply into her.

Watch the video below;

– Video – Instagram lady, comes for Davido’s girlfriend,chioma. pic.twitter.com/KfWSmgx1IP — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) March 7, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js