President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he expects the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his party to go to court over the election results in which he was declared winner.

Daily Times

There was pandemonium at Rijiyar Zaki Area of Kano State as police and supporters of PDP clash at about 6:40pm on Saturday. According to eyewitnesses, trouble started shortly after police tried to disperse group of PDP supporters who converged close to the Rumfar Shehu Primary School where the election took place in the area.

Leadership

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has won his Epe Local Government Area for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, in the Saturday elections.

Daily Trust

Mathew Opuoru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of the Warri South Constituency (Two) in Saturday’s Delta House of Assembly election.

Tribune