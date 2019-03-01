Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st March

Vanguard

Sanwo-Olu, MC Oluomo meet Igbo, assure of safety

Following heightened fears and possible attack on non-indigenes in Lagos, All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and a chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, yesterday, met with the leadership of Igbo at different fora to assure them of safety in the state.

Thisday

We will Meet You in Court, Oshiomhole Tells Atiku

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has said the ruling party is looking forward to meeting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in court over the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential election won by its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Sun

Imo West: You’re too small to run against me, Okorocha tells Onyeriri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has boasted that his closest rival in the just concluded Imo west senatorial election, Jones Onyeriri of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), is never his match for the contest.

Daily Times

Election results: SNP Chairman, Arimoro seeks optical mark reading machines for elections

The National Chairman, Sustainable National Party (SNP), Kayode Michael Arimoro, has called for optical mark reading machines in place of the smart card readers adopted for the 2019 general elections.

Leadership

FG Kick Starts Registration Of Migrants, To Sanction Defaulters

As part of activities to checkmate the activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the country, the federal government said it has concluded plans to commence free registration of migrants residing in the country.

Daily Trust

Oshiomhole, Dangote congratulate Bindow

The National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote have congratulated Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State.

The Nation

APC legal team to Atiku: we’re ready for you

The legal team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council yesterday told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that it is fully prepared to defend the President’s victory in court.

 

