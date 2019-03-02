Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd March

Vanguard

First female Chief Judge takes oath of office in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has sworn in a new Acting Chief Judge for the state. She is Hon. Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu.

Thisday

Babangida Congratulates Buhari, Urges Atiku to Work with President in Nation’s Interest

Former Military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president Atiku Abubakar to work together for the development of Nigeria.

The Sun

APC erupts, suspends Okorocha, Amosun, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has wielded the big stick, clamping an indefinite suspicion on the governors of Imo and Ogun states, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun respectively over anti-party activities.

Leadership

Elections: Army Begins “Operation Show of Force” In A’Ibom

The 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Uyo in Akwa Ibom has embarked on a joint show of force parade. Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday during the exercise, Maj. Bashir Jajira, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer, said the  exercise was in conjunction with other sister security agencies in the state. Jajira said that the command  would deal decisively with anyone involved in political thuggery, ballot box snatching, arson and other electoral offences.

The Nation

EFCC invades home of Finance Director of Atiku’s company

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were on Saturday, said to have invaded the Abuja residence of the Finance Director of Atiku’s group of companies, Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi.

Tribune

BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Atiku’s Son-In-Law

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday alleged that his son-in-law and Director of Finance of his group of businesses, Babalele Abdulahi, has been arrested by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an attempt to pressure him to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari over the presidential election.

You may also like

Don Jazzy Debunks Major Rumour About Mohit

Reno Omokri fires back at critics: “Hypocrisy is deadlier than corruption”

Akala steps down for Adelabu

‘Retrieve my stolen mandate’ – Atiku tells legal team

Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike, Shows Off Her Banging Body In A New Photo

Former BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C, Strikes Her Best Pose In A Rare Photo(Pictures)

Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey Shines, Aubemayang Misses Penalty in North London Derby

Sports News Today

O to ge Kwara: Saraki allegedly strikes back at those behind the fall of his dynasty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *