Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd March

Vanguard

Okorocha’s suspension well deserved- Imo APC chieftains

Some chieftains  of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo have described Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s suspension by the party’s  National Working Committee(NWC)  as well deserved.

ThisDay

Myths Busted by the 2019 Nigerian Presidential Elections

The 2019 elections have come and gone. The riggers have rigged and exposed their fabled integrity as a myth, and the cheated have declared their position.

The Sun

Suspension: Blame Oshiomhole not me for APC’s failure in S’East — Okechukwu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has tackled the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for suspending him from the party over allegations of anti-party activities during the recently concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, saying the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, should be blamed for the woeful performance of the party in the entire South East zone.  

Daily Times

Sanwo-Olu Has Awe-Inspiring Manifesto for Educational Development in Lagos state- Orisadare Bilkis Wonuola

A Lagos based social critic, Orisadare Bilkis Wonuola has shared her view about the educational policy of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for 2019 gubernatorial elections in Lagos state. In her words, Orisadare Bilkis Wonuola, said she is pleased with the captivating manifesto of the APC governorship candidate with regards to the development of education in Lagos state.

Leadership

I Will Not Mortgage People’s Mandate – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that under no circumstance will he mortgage the mandate of Nigerians as expressed on Feb. 23 Presidential Election.

Daily Trust

Real reasons Ganduje, Gaidam, Masari failed to deliver promised votes

Prominent political leaders across the country had promised huge votes for President Muhammadu Buhari, with some of them completely ruling out any room for the opposition.

The Nation

SERAP sues Fed Govt, states at ECOWAS Court over attacks on journalists, bloggers

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit against the federal and state governments at ECOWAS Court of Justice, Abuja over the frequent and repressive application of the Cybercrime Act to harass, intimidate, arbitrarily arrest, detain, and unfairly prosecute anyone found publishing views or facts perceived to be critical of their administration.

Tribune

Alleged Jihad In Plateau, Mere Propaganda —Plateau Govt

The Plateau State government has dismissed insinuations that Governor Simon Lalong, President Mohammadu Buhari and a community in the state had signed a pact for a jihad in the state as part of the plan to win next Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

