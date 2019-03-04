Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

Vanguard

PDP candidates demand rerun in Nembe LGA

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial candidate for Bayelsa East Ipigansi Izagara and the House of Representatives candidate for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Mrs Marie Ebikake, have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to order a rerun in Nembe Bassambiri where there was no election but results were announced.

Thisday

INEC: Amosun, Okorocha Remain Senators-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the suspension of Governors Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun State) and Rochas Okorocha (Imo State) by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no bearing on their fresh status as senators-elect, saying the disciplinary action was an internal party affair

The Sun

Kaduna guber: Sani Sidi, supporters dump PDP for APC

Few days to the governorship election, one of the governorship aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State,  Mohammed Sani Sidi, has dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Times

Police in Ogun arrest 3-man ‘one chance’ robbery gang

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 3-man ‘one chance’ robbery gang in Atan-Ota area of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government area of the State.

Daily Trust

Gov’ship: Poll tips Ganduje, Wike, Tambuwal to win

An opinion poll has predicted outright victory for Governors Abdullahi Ganduje, Nyesom Wike and Aminu Tambuwal of Kano, Rivers and Sokoto states respectively ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The Nation

Tension in states as parties step up battle for governor

President Muhammadu Buhari is off to Akwa Ibom, Delta and Imo states today— to boost his party’s battle for governor.

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today

