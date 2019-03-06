Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State and former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango, has accused Governor Simon Lalong and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to rig Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections.

Guardian

Daily Times

2019 Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and security agencies of plotting to kidnap the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to create an excuse for the postponement of the March 9, governorship and state Assembly elections. Governor Wike further alleged that the APC also plan to use the security agencies to generate mass violence to disrupt the distribution of electoral materials on March 9, to compel the National Independent Election Commission (INEC) to postpone the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Leadership

Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Tuesday denied issuing fresh orders for the rationalisation of more civil servants under the Kaduna State Government. The governor who had sacked thousands of civil servants since assuming office in 2015, said the document in circulation that he directed the State Head of Service to rationalise the work force and convert some of them to casual staff, was entirely fake and did not emanate from him.

Tribune

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as “a passionate and great patriot who deserves accolades for his immeasurable contributions to our democracy and national unity.”

The Nation