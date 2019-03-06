Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

One week after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect, the electoral umpire has failed to provide explanations on discrepancies noted in the results of the February 23 presidential election it announced last Wednesday.
Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State and former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango, has accused Governor Simon Lalong and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to rig Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections.