Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

Vanguard

EFCC releases Atiku’s son-in-law, arrests his lead counsel

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has released Babalele Abdullahi, son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar and Finance Director of some companies owned by the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

ThisDay

One Week After, INEC Fails to Explain Discrepancies in Presidential Poll Figures

One week after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect, the electoral umpire has failed to provide explanations on discrepancies noted in the results of the February 23 presidential election it announced last Wednesday.

The Sun

Plateau guber: PDP, APC trade tackles on rigging plot

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State and former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango,  has accused  Governor Simon Lalong and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to rig Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections.

Guardian

Court terminates charges against Alex Badeh

A federal high court in Abuja has closed all charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against late former chief of defence staff Alex Badeh. “In view of the fact that the first defendant in the original charge is reported dead, all charges against the first defendant are hereby terminated,” the judge, Okon Abang, said in court on Monday

Daily Times

Gov Wike accuses APC, security agencies of plot to kidnap Rivers

2019 Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and security agencies of plotting to kidnap the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to create an excuse for the postponement of the March 9, governorship and state Assembly elections. Governor Wike further alleged that the APC also plan to use the security agencies to generate mass violence to disrupt the distribution of electoral materials on March 9, to compel the National Independent Election Commission (INEC) to postpone the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Leadership

Gov. El-Rufa’i deny giving retrenchment orders

Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Tuesday denied issuing fresh orders for the rationalisation of more civil servants under the Kaduna State Government. The governor who had sacked thousands of civil servants since assuming office in 2015, said the document in circulation that he directed the State Head of Service to rationalise the work force and convert some of them to casual staff, was entirely fake and did not emanate from him.

Tribune

Obasanjo Deserves His Accolades ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as “a passionate and great patriot who deserves accolades for his immeasurable contributions to our democracy and national unity.”

The Nation

Oshiomhole gets 48 hours to rescind Okorocha’s suspension

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC), Southeast Zone, has given the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a 48-hour ultimatum to rescind the suspension of Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha.

