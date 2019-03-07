Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th March

Vanguard

Yahoo boy cuts lover’s tongue after fleecing her N2m

The police in Lagos have arrested a self-confessed Yahoo boy (fraudster) for cutting his supposed lover’s tongue in an attempt to kill her after hipnotizing and defrauding her of over N2 million.

Thisday

Tinubu Woos More Politicians for Oyo APC

A former governor of Lagos state and National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Wednesday intensified moves to win more politicians in Oyo State to actualise the gubernatorial ambition of the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu,

The Sun

APC kicks as court disqualifies Taraba guber candidate

The Federal High Court Jalingo, yesterday, disqualified the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, from contesting in Saturday’s governorship election in Taraba State.

Daily Times

Abuja drivers cry out over frequent robbery attacks

Drivers in the Federal Capital Territory have raised concerns over the alarming rate of robberies being perpetrated by evil-minded people who disguise as commercial drivers.

Leadership

Court Affirms De-listing Of APC Candidate By INEC

The High Court sitting in Calabar on has affirmed delisting of candidates of the All progressives Congress, APC, including governorship, Federal House of Representatives, as well as State House of Assembly by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on 22nd of February, 2019.

Daily Trust

Rivers APC: Amaechi, Abe factions disagree over adoption of AAC candidate

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and a  faction of the APC in Rivers State loyal to Senator Magnus Abe have disagreed over the adoption of the governorship candidate of Africa Action Congress (AAC), Engr. Awara Biokpomabo.

The Nation

Girl Child Trafficking: Another sign of crime to be feminine in this world

Trafficking of girl-child is the illegal coercion, transport and sales of girls for the purpose of all kind of exploitation and to make money.

Tribune

Buhari’s Re-Election: Key Players Set Agenda

Following the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the just concluded Presidential election, stakeholders across the country’s aviation sector have continued to set agenda for the incoming government.

