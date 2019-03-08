Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th March

Vanguard

After the arduous exercise of campaigning and electioneering for both the primary and general elections in Ekiti State last year, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi (All Progressives Congress – APC Candidate) was declared the elected Governor of Ekiti State.

The Sun

Chief Benjamin Kalu is the All Progressives Congress (APC) member-elect for Bende Federal constituency. He speaks on the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Daily Times

Justice Yalim S. Bogoro of the Federal High Court, sitting in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, adjourned the trial of a former governor of the state, Babangida Aliyu, to April 15, 2019.

Leadership

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has identified post-election crisis as one of the remote causes of the Nigerian Civil War, from July 6, 1967 to January 15, 1970.

Daily Trust

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun state on Thursday clashed in Ifo local government area, leaving one dead and scores injured.

The Nation

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu yesterday warned judges and lawyers involved in election petition tribunals against money laundering.

Tribune

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, has lauded former President Goodluck Jonathan and the former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola for the role they played in funding research into the Ebola scourge in the country.