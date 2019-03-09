Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th March

Vanguard

APC, PDP differ on why Buhari won votes in Benue against all odds

The 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections may have come and gone but after a close look at the outcome of the exercise in Benue state,

Thisday

No Election Will be Conducted Without Card Reader, Says Kaduna REC

Kaduna State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Abdullahi Kaugama, has warned that no election would be conducted without card reader.

The Sun

Presidential polls: How INEC worked against southern interests –Okurounmu

Outspoken Afenifere chieftain, Senator Femi Okurounmu has accused INEC of working against southern interests in the recent presidential election. . 

Daily Times

Buhari back -pedals, says second term will witness prosperity

President Muhammadu Buhari barely a week after saying his next tenure will be tough especially for looters, has recanted, saying his next four years would rather be peaceful and prosperous.

Guardian

Security, conduct and outcome of last elections impact today’s polls

As Nigerians go out to cast their votes in the governorship and State House of Assembly, as well as Supplementary Elections today, the issues of (in)security, conduct and outcome, in addition to the role of security personnel, especially the military in parts of the country during the last Presidential and National Assembly Elections would certainly impact, positively or negatively on today’s exercise.

Daily Trust

International Women’s Day: Buhari salutes women’s contributions to national life

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to Nigerian women for the invaluable roles they play in building homes.

The Nation

Supreme Court upholds FG’s seizure of ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan’s  $8.4m

The Supreme Court has upheld the order of temporary forfeiture made by a Federal High Court in Lagos in respect of the $8.4million traced by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

Tribune

Lekan Sonde, Convicted Wife Killer, To Die By Hanging, Court Rules

Lekan Shonde convicted for killing his wife, Ronke, at the Lagos State High Court, on Friday, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

