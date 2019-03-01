Local News, Politics, Trending

“Nigerians Are Forgetful”- President Buhari

President Muhammad Buhari has revealed that his second term in office will be tough. President Buhari was re-elected for a second term in office during February 23, 2019 election.

President Buhari made this statement when members of the Federal Executive Council paid him a congratulatory visit. He said that Nigerians are very forgetful, especially with the fact that he spoke about his government’s cardinal agenda to them during campaigns.

According to him;

My last lap of four years, I think is going to be tough. People are very forgetful and that’s why during the campaign, I spoke about our cardinal agenda.

The delegation was led by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

