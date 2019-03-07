Nigerians Drop Some Of Peter Edochie’s Proverb As They Celebrate Him At 72

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Pete Edochie, born 7 March 1947 clocks 72-year-old today and Nigerians have been on social media celebrating the talented actor. Undoubtedly one of Africa’s most talented actors, he is more known for his witty saying while on set.

Nigerians have to this end taken to their Twitter handle to celebrate him by dropping some of his famous proverbs.

He is honoured with an Industry Merit Award by Africa Magic and Lifetime Achievement by Africa Film Academy.

Reactions:

" having a female as a best friend is like having a chicken as a pet, u will eat someday". – pete edochie — Mazi Ossy (@Obodobuigwe) March 7, 2019

He who swallows a coconut surely has faith in his anus. (Guys test your proverbial skills) Pete Edochie, 2006 Happy 72nd birthday to Odogwu 1 of Nollywood, Okonkwo in Things fall apart. pic.twitter.com/1OZzxl2odg — Artaxerxes (@xerxes_21) March 7, 2019

Happy Birthday Pete Edochie!!! Beans that have refused to be ready on time should be prepared to be eaten like that Pete Edochie#WorldBookDay — Naija_Lukaku (@LukakuNaija) March 7, 2019