Nigerians React To Court termination Of charges against Alex Badeh

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has terminated the charges filed against the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today.

The court ruled that all Properties in line with the charges be forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

The former Service Chief

Court terminates charges against Alex Badeh

was killed by gunmen last year when returning from his farm in Nasarawa State.

Consequently, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

Reactions:

Mercy after death — Demi Tubors (@johntubor) March 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mercy after death — Ekeoba Jay (@ekejo) March 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Really? Anyway. Of wat use is it again wen he has been silenced by murder …? God rest his soul. — Brighton MacDaniels🍷🍾🎯 (@Danosophe) March 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

his family will now enjoy the loot — sesu-josep (@joseph_sesugh) March 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js