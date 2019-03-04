Politics, Trending

Nigerians React To Court termination Of charges against Alex Badeh

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has terminated the charges filed against the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, by the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today.

The court ruled that all Properties in line with the charges be forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

was killed by gunmen last year when returning from his farm in Nasarawa State.

Consequently, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

