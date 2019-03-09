Politics, Trending

Nigerians ‘roast’ Remi Tinubu over hare speech against Igbos

Oluremi Tinubu, Senator-elect and wife of a former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, has stirred an uproar on social media, after she told an Igbo voter “we no trust una again.”

The statement which has been condemned widely as hate speech and unacceptable by many Nigerians including some All Progressives Congress, APC supporters, was made this morning in Lagos.

Although, there were a few persons who wrote off the statement as merely a joke, and shouldn’t be analysed so critically, others blatantly rejected the joke as unacceptable from an office holder and “pastor of the Redeemable Christian Church of God.”

