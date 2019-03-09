Nigerians ‘roast’ Remi Tinubu over hare speech against Igbos

Oluremi Tinubu, Senator-elect and wife of a former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, has stirred an uproar on social media, after she told an Igbo voter “we no trust una again.”

The statement which has been condemned widely as hate speech and unacceptable by many Nigerians including some All Progressives Congress, APC supporters, was made this morning in Lagos.

Hear oluremi tinubu telling voter "igbos we nor dey trust una" pic.twitter.com/iNUqe7g5OM — gmowarin (@gbemimowarin) March 9, 2019

Although, there were a few persons who wrote off the statement as merely a joke, and shouldn’t be analysed so critically, others blatantly rejected the joke as unacceptable from an office holder and “pastor of the Redeemable Christian Church of God.”

Unacceptable behaviour. @oluremitinubu shouldn't even be uttering such, even as a joke. Fact is we have a lot of Igbo Buharist.

They face enough backlash within their own community and even tagged as "efulefu", the least we can do is win more over. An apology will be appropriate https://t.co/dGAZMbyAPu — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 9, 2019

"Remi Tinubu" just brought to the open, excerpts from the oza room. Imagine wat her and tinubu discuss when they both lay down Stark naked in bed?

I assume 95% of their discussion is to disparage the ibos and curse them. This is quite unraveling , an rccg pastor 4dat matta — BurstMyBrain (@anambradecides1) March 9, 2019