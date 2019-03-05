Politics, Trending

Nigerians Take To Social Media To Eulogize Obasanjo At 82

Nigerians have taken to social media to eulogize former President, Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, as he becomes 82-year-old today. Obasanjo who was a former military head of state in 1979 was born in 1937.

He came back as a democratically elected president from 1999 to 2007. The ”Ebora Owu” had at one point on live television joked that he does not know when he was born but 1937 was found as his date of birth in some reports.

Reactions:

