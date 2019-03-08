Politics, Trending

Angry Nigerians Come for Aisha Buhari on the Issue of Political Appointments

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to fire heavy shots at President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, for advising the ruling All Progressive Party(APC) to give only its card carry members political appointments.

She made this call during a dinner organized at the Duara(Katsina) home of Buhari to celebrate his victory at the February 23rd Presidential Poll.

Consequently, Nigerians have been lashing at her for making such a remark.

Reactions:

 

Tags

Aisha BuhariAPCBuhari's wife

