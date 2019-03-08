Angry Nigerians Come for Aisha Buhari on the Issue of Political Appointments

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to fire heavy shots at President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, for advising the ruling All Progressive Party(APC) to give only its card carry members political appointments.

She made this call during a dinner organized at the Duara(Katsina) home of Buhari to celebrate his victory at the February 23rd Presidential Poll.

Consequently, Nigerians have been lashing at her for making such a remark.

Reactions:

Like husband, like wife. — KELLY (@KELLYodi1) March 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is why the country can’t progress. … too much of na my person, we’re from the same place, same religion and now party thereby leaving out competence hands @aishambuhari — Kennedy Eniedu (@kennedy_eniedu) March 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You’ll be foolish for ever — sammy (@sammy38898758) March 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Technocrats should be consider oga madam please for Nigeria, Nigerians and Allah’s sake — Belgore Yakub Oladim (@captladibelgore) March 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js