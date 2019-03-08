No money exchanged hands! Mr Eazi praises Cool FM and puts other radio stations on blast, confirms they collect money to play songs

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi my have just put Nigerian radio stations on blast with his tweet.

The singer in his excitement had taken to Twitter to reveal that two artistes on his initiative had their songs played on Cool FM without money exchanging hands.

For years, many upcoming artistes have complained of having to pay their way through any radio station and it seems Eazi just confirmed this.

Read his tweet below;

One of Nigeria’s Biggest & most legit stations @CoolFMNigeria Just put Empawa Artists Joeboy & Oladapo on Prime Time Radio!! No fee was paid no hand was greased! Genuine support for the next gen of Independent Music Entrepreneurs!! THank You cool fm! — Njobvu (@mreazi) March 8, 2019

