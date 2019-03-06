“No Penalty Rebounds, Coach Will Receive Red Cards”- IFAB New Rules Of Football.

The International Football Association Board (The IFAB) is the body that determines the laws of the Game of association football.

Currently, there are 17 specific key items that determine the rules of soccer:

Field of play, the Ball, Number of Players, Player’s Equipment, Referee, Assistant Referee, Duration of Match, Start and Restart of Play, Ball In and Out of Play, Scoring, Offside, Fouls and Misconduct, Free Kicks, Penalty Kicks, Throw In, Goal Kick and Corner Kick.

A number of law changes have been approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) at its 2019 AGM this month.

Here are the new football rules as decided by IFAB:

No rebounds from penalties: If it hits the post or the goalkeeper saves and it comes back out to the forward, the game will be stopped, there will be no second chance.

If it hits the post or the goalkeeper saves and it comes back out to the forward, the game will be stopped, there will be no second chance. Substituted players can leave the field anywhere: This is to stop time-wasting when a player is taken off they will no longer have to leave the field at the halfway line and can leave the pitch at the nearest point.

This is to stop time-wasting when a player is taken off they will no longer have to leave the field at the halfway line and can leave the pitch at the nearest point. No attacking players in the wall: This rule prohibits attacking players standing in the wall when a free-kick is being taken, a tactic increasingly employed in recent years.

This rule prohibits attacking players standing in the wall when a free-kick is being taken, a tactic increasingly employed in recent years. Coaches will receive cards: Currently, coaches only receive verbal warnings for misconduct, but the change will see them receiving yellows and reds as players do.

Accidental handball goal won’t stand: Goals scored which have hit a player’s hand, deliberate or not, will no longer stand.

These New Rules will take effect from June 1, 2019.