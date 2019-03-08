No she does not have full custody – Olakunle Churchill slams claim Tonto has full custody of their son

More drama has erupted between actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex Olakunle Churchill.

Churchill has now slammed reports that a customary court in Abuja granted his ex wife, Actress Tonto Dikeh full custody of their son. This reportedly happened on the 4th March.

The business man made this know via the release of disclaimer issued by his legal team, which stated that no court granted Tonto full custody.

According to the disclaimer,, ‘the public is by this disclaimer advised to disregard the fake news making round on social media over the full custody of King Andrea Churchill granted by the court as its not only misleading but geared towards scoring cheap social relevance’.