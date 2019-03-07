Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Shares Why She Dumped PDP For APC

Delectable Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has revealed that she has ditched the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to pitch her tenth with the ruling All Progressive Congress.
The beautiful actress added that she decided to join APC after being assured beyond doubt that President Muhammadu Buhari would not relent in his desire to create a level playing field in addition to improved welfare and security.
In her own word:
“No sacrifice is to be considered too enormous for the growth and sustainable development of my nation. This has always been my watchword in all I do, where I go and in all that I profess. There is also a deeper passion which is the survival and welfare of my immediate race and that preserve underlines a key aspect of every decision I take. Without apologies.
“Our Constitution guarantees freedom of association and I am one that has respected and enjoyed such rights especially making use of such association for the furtherance of my aforementioned goals and objectives. I strongly believe that associations must foster accommodation and value for those within it.
“It must appreciate efforts and risks taken to sustain that association and when it seems that one has been relegated to the point of redundancy and lack of mutual respect in spite of herculean efforts thereto, it then sadly signals a time to say goodbye and accept the recognition offered by another platform. “My efforts at the State level of the Peoples Democratic Party will always be part of history but I now believe it’s time to join hands with the center and bring the desired peace and progress to my people. I leave accomplished. I exit with pride. I say goodbye with a heightened sense of patriotism.
“I hereby announce my decision to join fellowship with the All Progressives Congress and also express my unfettered resolve to assist Mr. President and now President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari in his bid to move the nation forward. I have been assured beyond doubt and sincerely believe he will not relent but reinvigorate his desire to create a level playing field in addition to improved welfare and security, and more importantly, provide a new nation for our youths of whom I am absolutely fond of.