Politics, Trending

O to ge Kwara: Saraki allegedly strikes back at those behind the fall of his dynasty

Sen. Dr. Bukola Saraki

Kayode Ogunsamisi, a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari has made claims that the Senate president, Bukola Saraki has struck back at those who ousted him out of power.

Saraki’s reelection bid suffered a major setback last Saturday, after he lost his Kwara Central senatorial district seat to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ogundamisi, a former OPC secretary made the claims via his Twitter handle on Saturday, that the Senate president has begun a mass suspension and sack of Kwara State Government Civil Servants suspected to have supported the ‘OTOGE Revolution’, that saw him saying goodbye to power for now.

Sharing a letter of indefinite suspension and a man, probably a civil servant, Ogundamisi wrote:

You may also like

Critics accuses Omokri of using Atiku’s dollars to travel the world

What Nigerians Are Saying After Akala Withdrew From Governorship Race To Support APC Candidate Would ”Wow” You As A Nigerian

This is definitely the strangest pregnancy story you have ever heard

Relationship Advise: ”The Only Thing That Would Keep A Man” – Nadia Buari

Journalist Whisked Away in Abia By Security Agents [Watch Video]

Man Sacked By Kwara State Government For Involving in Politics [See Pictures]

Some of our officials were raped during the last election

See How Civil Servants ‘Hustled’ For Rice in Lagos [Watch Video]

Nigerian Guy Mocks Beggars Because of Buhari [Watch Video]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *