O to ge Kwara: Saraki allegedly strikes back at those behind the fall of his dynasty

Kayode Ogunsamisi, a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari has made claims that the Senate president, Bukola Saraki has struck back at those who ousted him out of power.

Saraki’s reelection bid suffered a major setback last Saturday, after he lost his Kwara Central senatorial district seat to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ogundamisi, a former OPC secretary made the claims via his Twitter handle on Saturday, that the Senate president has begun a mass suspension and sack of Kwara State Government Civil Servants suspected to have supported the ‘OTOGE Revolution’, that saw him saying goodbye to power for now.

Sharing a letter of indefinite suspension and a man, probably a civil servant, Ogundamisi wrote: