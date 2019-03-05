Obasanjo hailed as Father of modern Nigeria, as he hits 82

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has hailed former president Olusegun Obasanjo as the father of modern Nigeria.

The ex president has received several accolades from Nigerians of different classes on the occasion of his 82nd birthday on March 5th. The likes of senate president Bukola Saraki, ex vice president, Atiku Abubakar, PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan were one of those to sent their congratulatory messages to the former military head of state.

Fani Kayode spoke via twitter on Tuesday, saying that Nigerians love Obasanjo as he wished him well.

His words: Happy birthday to President Olusegun Obasanjo. You remain the father of modern Nigeria and we love you very much. May God grant you many more years of peace, joy, good health, prosperity and service to our nation. God bless and be with you now and always Baba.