Politics, Trending

Obasanjo hailed as Father of modern Nigeria, as he hits 82

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has hailed former president Olusegun Obasanjo as the father of modern Nigeria.

The ex president has received several accolades from Nigerians of different classes on the occasion of his 82nd birthday on March 5th. The likes of senate president Bukola Saraki, ex vice president, Atiku Abubakar, PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan were one of those to sent their congratulatory messages to the former military head of state.

Fani Kayode spoke via twitter on Tuesday, saying that Nigerians love Obasanjo as he wished him well.

His words: Happy birthday to President Olusegun Obasanjo. You remain the father of modern Nigeria and we love you very much. May God grant you many more years of peace, joy, good health, prosperity and service to our nation. God bless and be with you now and always Baba.

You may also like

#AtikuGoToCourt#: ”Ordinary Going to Court is what the PDP is advertising like World Cup” – Nigerians Throw Mud At PDP

“Don’t be intimidated, go out and vote” – Dino Melaye advise voters

$AtukuMustGoToCourt: Buhari supporters protest

PDP storm INEC’s office in Abuja

”The Jazz I Did That Did Not Allow People Win Big Has Expired” – Nairabet Owner Fumes After A Punter Won N10.9m

“When will they arrest Atiku’s mother?” – Deji Adeyanju queries

Nigerians Take To Social Media To Eulogize Obasanjo At 82

‘Give Us Our Mandate’ PDP leaders takes protest to INEC

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is Nigeria’s most loved president till date” – Nigerians celebrate Former president [See pictutes]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *