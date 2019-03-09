Politics, Trending

Ogun Decides: ADC guber candidate declares support for Dapo Abiodun of APC

 

The Ogun state governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has declared support for the All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate, Dapo Abiodun, in the March 9 election in the state.
Isiaka has therefore directed all his supporters to vote for the APC Governorship candidate in today’s election.
In a statement on election eve, Isiaka said the state can not afford to continue to enrich one man, who has held the state and its resources in his pocket for the last eight years.
“We cannot afford a repeat of the misfortune of the last eight years in Ogun State, we cannot continue to submit the economic prosperity of our people into the hands of just an individual who have used our collective commonwealth to develop himself and members of his family.
“Though I arrived at this painful decision in the larger interest of several citizens of Ogun State believing it is the right decision to take at this critical time and I believe Ogun State will be better for it,” he said.

You may also like

The numbers are on our side – PDP candidate Jimi Agbaje confident of victory

‘PDP is employing Mourinho’s tactics’ – APC

LagosDecides: Who Do You Think Ambode Voted??? See Him Casting His Vote(Photos)

VoteBuying: See The Huge Sum Of Money That Was Intercepted By EFCC (Photos)

Governorship Elections: Political Thugs Attempting To Snatch Ballot Boxes In Akwa Ibom Caught, Beaten To Pulp

AkwaIbomDecides2019: PDP Shows Off Thug Arrested Trying To Steal Ballot Boxes(Photos)

Spectranet Celebrates IWD 2019 with Celebrity Tina Mba and ACE MiFi

Buhari ‘spies’ on wife’s ballot paper again (Video)

LEADWAY CAPITAL LAUNCHES ITS ONLINE WILL WRITING PLATFORM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *