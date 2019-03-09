Ogun Decides: ADC guber candidate declares support for Dapo Abiodun of APC

The Ogun state governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has declared support for the All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate, Dapo Abiodun, in the March 9 election in the state.

Isiaka has therefore directed all his supporters to vote for the APC Governorship candidate in today’s election.

In a statement on election eve, Isiaka said the state can not afford to continue to enrich one man, who has held the state and its resources in his pocket for the last eight years.

“We cannot afford a repeat of the misfortune of the last eight years in Ogun State, we cannot continue to submit the economic prosperity of our people into the hands of just an individual who have used our collective commonwealth to develop himself and members of his family.

“Though I arrived at this painful decision in the larger interest of several citizens of Ogun State believing it is the right decision to take at this critical time and I believe Ogun State will be better for it,” he said.