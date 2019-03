Dapo Abiodun, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress has surged into an early lead from the results declared so far. Abiodun won convincingly in Ijebu-Ode and Ijebu North East. The APC has already won Ijebu-Ode, the first House of Assembly election result declared.

In the governorship result, Abiodun polled 13,234 votes to defeat Amosun’s candidate, Akinlade who got 4401 votes. Kashamu of PDP came second with 7289 votes.