OgunDecides: It Is Not Looking Good For Amosun At The Moment

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate, Dapo Abiodun, is currently leading in Ogun State Gubernatorial election according to the result of collated polling units that have started coming in.

The Incumbent Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, prefered candidate is Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Progressive Movement(APM).

Results below:

IJEBU ODE LGA WARD 07 UNIT 009 OGUN STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION: APC 108 PDP 73 APM 46 UPN 6

IJEBU ODE LGA, OGUN EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT. WARD (06) UNIT( 009) GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION: APC 120 PDP 71 APM 34 UPN 9

Updates as more results come in……