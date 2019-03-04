Oh no! Popular artiste Keith Flint dead at 49

Englis star Keith Flint of the Prodigy music band is dead.

According to reports, Flint who sang lead vocals on the band’s singles, Breathe and Firestarter, was found dead in his home in Dunmow, Essex, on Monday morning. He was 49.

According to police, they were “called to concerns for the welfare of a man” just after 08:00 GMT. “Sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

May his soul rest in peace.