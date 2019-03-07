Okorocha dares APC, attends campaign rally of Son in-law in another party

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State has again damned all consequences and gone ahead to attend the governorship election campaign rally of Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA).

The governorship election hold in Imo and many other states of Nigeria on March 9.

Okorocha was recently suspended by the National Working Committee,NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC alongside his counterpart in Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun over allegations that they carried out ‘anti party’ activities.

The two APC governors who are also senator-elects, have been sponsoring candidates from other parties that couldn’t get the ticket to run on the platform of the APC for governor.

Okorocha, who was suspended for endorsing Nwosu, his son-in-law, and causing a big strain between him and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole is currently at the vocational/support groups rally for Uche Nwosu to round off campaign ahead of elections on Saturday.