Olga Ladyzhenskaya: The Woman Google Celebrates Every Year

Google has honored Ladyzhenskaya with a Google Doodle on March 7, which would have been her 97th birthday.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates Olga Ladyzhenskaya, a Russian mathematician who triumphed over personal tragedy and obstacles to become one of the most influential thinkers of her generation,” wrote Google.

“The author of more than 250 papers, Ladyzhenskaya’s methods for solving partial differential equations remain profoundly influential.”Ladyzhenskaya died in her sleep on January 12, 2004.

She was 81. In the 1940s she had been married to a man named Andrey Kiselev, but they separated when she told him that she didn’t want to have children. According to Agnes Scott College, she remained single for the rest of her life.

1. Her Father Was a Mathematician Who Was Killed By the Soviet Union

2. She Graduated from Moscow State University & Received Her Doctorate from Leningrad State University

3. She Headed the St. Petersburg Mathematical Society for Over 40 Years