Lifestyle, Odd News

Olga Ladyzhenskaya: The Woman Google Celebrates Every Year
google doodle

google doodle

Google has honored Ladyzhenskaya with a Google Doodle on March 7, which would have been her 97th birthday.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates Olga Ladyzhenskaya, a Russian mathematician who triumphed over personal tragedy and obstacles to become one of the most influential thinkers of her generation,” wrote Google.

“The author of more than 250 papers, Ladyzhenskaya’s methods for solving partial differential equations remain profoundly influential.”Ladyzhenskaya died in her sleep on January 12, 2004.

She was 81. In the 1940s she had been married to a man named Andrey Kiselev, but they separated when she told him that she didn’t want to have children. According to Agnes Scott College, she remained single for the rest of her life.

1. Her Father Was a Mathematician Who Was Killed By the Soviet Union

2. She Graduated from Moscow State University & Received Her Doctorate from Leningrad State University

3. She Headed the St. Petersburg Mathematical Society for Over 40 Years

4. She Was Considered a ‘Rebel’ In the Field of Mathematics During Her Career

5. She Died In 2004, Shortly After Being Honored By the Russian Academy of Sciences

The mathematician died in St. Petersburg, Russia in 2004 at the age of 81. In a New York Times obituary, New York University  mathematician Peter D Lax said “She was also always a rebel and treated as one by the Soviet government.”

In her SIAM obituary, academics Max Gunzburger of Florida State University and Gregory Seregin of the Steklov Institute of the Russian Academy’s St. Petersburg Branch, described a brilliant mathematician, who dominated gatherings “not through bluster and noise, but by virtue of her genius, will, charm, and charisma.”

Tags

Olga Ladyzhenskaya:

You may also like

King of Pop Daughter Paris Jackson Reacts to What People are Saying About Her Father

Michael Jackson’s Statue Has Been Taken Down From Britain’s National Football Museum Amidst Allegations of Sexual Abuse

OBASANJO/ATIKU

MUST SEE THIS: World’s Top 20 Wealthiest Politicians

Black Billionaires 2019: Dangote, Adenuga Leads The First 13

Future-1

Rapper Future Expecting Sixth(6) With Another Baby Mama

drake and anthony joshua

Drake and Anthony Joshua Hangout In Boxing Ring

#CAPTUREMOREBEAUTY: CAMON 11 BRINGS SEYCHELLES AND DUBAI TO LIFE

See the billionaire diamond trader who died during penis enlargement

#CAPTUREMOREBEAUTY: THE FANTASTIC JOURNEY IN UNVEILING THE NEWEST SMARTPHONE SENSATION.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *