Oloshi! Teni Entertainer brutally slammed for insulting a white man

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni the entertainer has come under fire after she insulted a white man in one of her funny videos.

Teni in the video could be asking the man if he knows the way to Diddy and Chris Brown’s house. She then proceeded to ask if he knows Kanye West to which he replied no, causing Teni to insult the man.

This, of course, did not sit well with Nigerians who have since blasted the singer.

I’m looking for Chrisbrown and Puff daddy please!! I’m in LAAAAAAA

A post shared by Teniola Apata (One take god) (@tenientertainer)

